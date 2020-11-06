November 6, 2020

Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month

by John Antczak

Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month
In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif. for the final time as Virgin Galactic shifts its SpaceFlight operations to New Mexico. Virgin Galactic said Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it expects to launch its first test spaceflight from New Mexico between Nov. 19-23. "This will be the first-ever human spaceflight conducted from New Mexico," Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement. (Matt Hartman via AP, File)

Virgin Galactic said Thursday that it expects to launch its first manned test flight into space from New Mexico this month.

The company's spacecraft, VSS Unity, conducted two previous test spaceflights from Mojave, California, before moving in to its facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico. Testing there has included unpowered glide flights and now the spaceflight planned between Nov. 19 and 23.

The spaceport will be Virgin Galactic's base for launching passengers on brief trips high above the Earth, starting with billionaire founder Richard Branson next year. The did not announce a specific date for that event.

Unity is designed to be carried aloft beneath a special carrier jet and released at high altitude, where its is ignited.

The suborbital flights are designed to send the craft to an altitude of at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) before it descends and glides to a landing on a runway.

In addition to passengers, Unity can carry small science experiments and will do so on this month's , generating some revenue through a NASA program.

Virgin Galactic also has made progress on a second spaceship in its planned fleet and plans to roll it out during the first quarter of 2021, CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Explore further

Window opens for Virgin Galactic's final round of testing

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month (2020, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-virgin-galactic-1st-mexico-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fast Radio Bursts (FBR) detected in our own Galaxy

18 hours ago

Fermi's non-paradox?

Nov 04, 2020

NASA discovers water on the moon!

Nov 04, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Nov 04, 2020

Average of the power spectrum of Poisson noise

Nov 02, 2020

Fourier Series and Cepheid Variables

Nov 02, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments