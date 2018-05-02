2nd powered test flight for Virgin Galactic spaceship

May 29, 2018

Virgin Galactic has conducted the second rocket-powered test flight of its tourism spaceship in the skies over California.

The company says VSS Unity fired its rocket motor for 31 seconds and climbed to an altitude of 114,500 feet (34,899 meters) on Tuesday, then glided to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson was on hand to greet pilots Dave Mackay and Mark "Forger" Stucky as well as the crew of the carrier aircraft that launched the spaceship.

Tuesday's flight came less than two months after the first powered on April 5. Virgin Galactic says that brings the company closer to its goal of being able to fly its spacecraft more frequently than has been typical for human spaceflight.

Explore further: Virgin Galactic conducts first powered flight of new spaceship (Update)

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Spanish astronomer discovers new binary star of EW type

May 28, 2018

Spanish astronomer Salvador Barquin has detected a new binary star system in the Draco constellation. The newly found system, registered by the discoverer in the International Variable Star Index (VSX), is an EW-type eclipsing ...

Astronaut and moonwalker Alan Bean dies at 86

May 26, 2018

Former Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean, who was the fourth man to walk on the moon and later turned to painting to chronicle the moon landings on canvas, has died. He was 86.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.