Virgin Galactic conducts first powered flight of new spaceship

April 5, 2018

Virgin Galactic has conducted the first powered test flight of its new space tourism rocket.

Virgin Galactic tweets that the spaceship named Unity was carried aloft by its mother ship and released over California's Mojave Desert early Thursday.

The company says the spacecraft achieved before the pilots shut down the engine and it glided back to Mojave Air & Space Port.

This was Virgin Galactic's first powered flight since the 2014 crash of its original spaceship that killed one of its two pilots.

Unity was previously flown on test flights in which it remained attached to the mother ship and others in which it was released to glide without lighting the rocket.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson tweets that "Space feels tantalisingly close now."

Explore further: Virgin Galactic conducts 7th glide test of spacecraft

Related Stories

Recommended for you

What's happening in Orion's Horsehead Nebula?

April 5, 2018

Two research teams used a map from NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, SOFIA, to uncover new findings about stars forming in Orion's iconic Horsehead Nebula. The map reveals vital details for getting ...

Dead star circled by light

April 5, 2018

New images from ESO's Very Large Telescope and other telescopes reveal a rich landscape of stars and glowing clouds of gas in one of our closest neighboring galaxies, the Small Magellanic Cloud. The pictures have allowed ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.