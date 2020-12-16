December 16, 2020

Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name

Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name
Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Kawi was born on Nov. 17. 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

He's called Pustakawan, or Kawi, if you wish.

Prague's zoo said on Wednesday it has finally completed the process of naming a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby born on its premises on Nov 17.

It took a while, because the zookeepers had to go through more than 4,000 proposals submitted by members of the public.

Kawi is the fourth baby for his mother, Mawar, and the first for father Pagy.

His name means Librarian in Indonesian, zoo officials said. Librarian was the name of an orangutan in Terry Pratchett's Discworld series of fantasy novels.

The species has been drastically reduced by hunting and by destruction of its forest habitat. Only around 14,000 of the great apes with long are believed to exist in the wild.

  • Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name
    Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Kawi was born on Nov. 17. 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name
    Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Kawi was born on Nov. 17. 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name
    Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Kawi was born on Nov. 17. 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name
    Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Kawi was born on Nov. 17. 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name
    Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Kawi was born on Nov. 17. 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Explore further

Denver Zoo celebrates birth of Sumatran orangutan

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Prague zoo's month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name (2020, December 16) retrieved 16 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-prague-zoo-month-old-sumatran-orangutan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is information theory useful in biology?

18 minutes ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

2 hours ago

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

3 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Dec 15, 2020

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

Dec 15, 2020

Molecular Bio/Genetics YouTube playlist needed for Genomic Data Scienc

Dec 14, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments