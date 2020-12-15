December 15, 2020

Among couples, the pandemic continues to disproportionately impact women

by Jim Key, University of Southern California

Among couples, the pandemic continues to disproportionately impact women
Credit: University of Southern California

In June, analysis of data from the Understanding Coronavirus in America Study, conducted by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research (CESR), examined gender differences from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began. Recently, researchers returned to the data for further insights and determine what, if anything, has changed since the original report.

Researchers analyzed survey responses from over 3,100 people throughout the country who are living with a spouse or partner age 18 to 64. The following highlights emerged:

  • Child care: Women, even those working, carry an increasingly heavier load than men when it comes to providing child care and educational support for their children. Since last spring, the percentage of working moms who have sole responsibility for providing and help with schoolwork has increased from 33% to 45%.
  • Employment: Women have lost jobs at a higher rate than men during the pandemic and almost twice as many remain without a job, compared to men. Among those living with a spouse or partner who were employed in March 2020, 19% of women lost their jobs in April, compared to 15% of men. Of these, 15% of women were without a job at the end of November, compared to 8% of men.
  • Psychological distress: Pandemic-related psychological distress for both men and women has decreased since peaking in early April, but among men and women who have children, the gender gap among those experiencing psychological distress remains highest. At the end of November, 32% of women (with and without kids) were experiencing psychological distress, compared to 22% of men without kids. During the first chaotic stages of the coronavirus pandemic in early April, with children were 9 percentage points more likely than those without kids to experience psychological . By the end of November, that gap had been eliminated.

"Women continue to disproportionately suffer the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,"said Gema Zamarro, study author and adjunct CESR senior economist. "This could have important implications for the recovery of the economy and represent a significant step back in terms of gender equality."

Participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America Study participated in 17 tracking survey waves this year from March 10 through Nov. 25. Sample sizes and margins of sampling error for the populations in this release are available in the full study report.

Provided by University of Southern California

Citation: Among couples, the pandemic continues to disproportionately impact women (2020, December 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-couples-pandemic-disproportionately-impact-women.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

COVID-19 has hit women hard, especially working mothers
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

3 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

9 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

16 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

16 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)