November 19, 2020

Video: Why do my dog's paws smell like Fritos?

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

A lot of people seem to think their pup's paws smell like corn chips.

This week on Reactions, we tackle the chemistry behind that , and ask people to sniff their cute companions in the process:

