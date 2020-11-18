November 18, 2020

Trees and green roofs can help reduce the urban heat island effect, finds a new study

by University of Surrey

green roof
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

An urban heat island is an urban area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas. The temperature difference is typically larger at night than during the day.

With the UK government pledging to build 300,000 new homes every year, it is feared that many of the country's towns and cities will experience an increase in brought about by more vehicles and building activity.

In a paper published by Environmental Pollution, experts from Surrey's Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) modelled how a UK town would be affected if its urban landscape included different types of GI.

The study focused on simulating in the town of Guildford, UK, under different GI cover (trees, grassland and green roofs). The team adopted widely-used computer modelling systems that found that 78 percent of Guildford was covered by grassland and trees.

The research team set out to investigate five scenarios:

  • What is the status quo with the current GI?
  • What would happen if the town had no GI?
  • What would happen if you replaced the current GI with only trees?
  • What would happen if you replaced the current GI with only green roofs?
  • What would happen if you replaced the current GI with only grassland?

The GCARE team found that trees are the most effective form of GI and the results showed that Guildford would be 0.128oC cooler if trees replaced all forms of GI in the town.

The team also found that trees are the best solution for the reduction in temperature spikes because they can better shade surfaces and influence aerodynamic mixing of air in the atmosphere caused by enhanced turbulence.

Professor Prashant Kumar, Director of GCAREat the University of Surrey, said: "As policymakers and political leaders rightly look to solve the nation's housing crisis, it is vitally important that they consider how this influx of new urban infrastructure will impact our environment and our planet.

"I hope that our study will give decision-makers the information they need when they are deciding which green infrastructure to establish in our communities. Our results suggest that, given a choice, are the most effective at reducing the effect that many of our towns face."

More information: Arvind Tiwari et al. The impacts of existing and hypothetical green infrastructure scenarios on urban heat island formation, Environmental Pollution (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.envpol.2020.115898

Journal information: Environmental Pollution

Provided by University of Surrey

Citation: Trees and green roofs can help reduce the urban heat island effect, finds a new study (2020, November 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-trees-green-roofs-urban-island.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

House developers could be the secret weapon to improving air quality
82 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)