November 12, 2020

Satellites to track trains and promote rail safety

by European Space Agency

Satellites to track trains and promote rail safety
Credit: European Space Agency

Trains in Italy will be tracked and controlled via space to ensure they run in a safe, punctual and environmentally friendly way.

The project could see become a standard way to run across the whole of Europe.

The Italian national railway company, Gruppo FS Italiane, is installing systems that will use satellites to monitor the speed of trains on its lines and automatically control the signals ahead to slow any engine that is going too fast. The satellites will add capacity to the existing trackside radio systems.

The satellites will also monitor the distances between trains to avoid any collisions. The system will be more energy efficient than existing measures and therefore better for the environment.

Trains making the 40-kilometer journey between the Italian cities of Novara in the Piedmont region and Rho in the Lombardy region will be the first to use the system, which was originally conceived in 2012 and has since undergone an extensive test campaign.

The project, called ERSAT, is part of the European Rail Traffic Management System, an EU initiative to integrate the separate national rail networks into a coherent Europe-wide system. Once it has demonstrated its success, it will allow technologies to be certified for use under the scheme. This would increase the efficiency of the system, cutting costs and electricity use, and thereby reducing carbon emissions.

The ERSAT is being implemented in coordination with the Italian Space Agency, with the support of ESA, and with the contribution of the EU's European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency.

Explore further

Satellites helping to modernise railways
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Satellites to track trains and promote rail safety (2020, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-satellites-track-rail-safety.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can I calculate the relative position of a space object with respect to the Earth from this data?

55 minutes ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

3 hours ago

Earth's Hubble velocity and measuring Hubble at large distances

13 hours ago

did Big Bang follow multiple bangs? how did matter come to collide?

13 hours ago

Orbital shutter as a beacon for interstellar communication

17 hours ago

Sign convention for Fourier-space (u,v) coordinates

17 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments