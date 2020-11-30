November 30, 2020

Study reveals unintended impact of conservation policies

by University of East Anglia

fish
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

New research involving the University of East Anglia (UEA) shows how conservation polices can avoid having unintended consequences for local ecosystems and people.

The study investigates the closure of a marine area in the western Pacific Ocean to fishing and the possible impact on offshore supply chains and nearshore ecosystems. The landmark Palau National Marine Sanctuary (PNMS) came into force in January and protects 80 per cent of Palau's waters, making it one of the largest marine protected areas in the world.

The research, conducted by scientists at the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions (COS) and University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, with partners in Palau and economists in Italy and the UK, shows that the PNMS policies which restrict industrial offshore fishing could drive up offshore fish prices and, in turn, increase tourists' consumption of reef fish.

However, the results also highlight how branding provides economic opportunities—if tourists are offered a local and sustainable offshore fish choice, this unintended environmental impact on nearshore reef ecosystems can be avoided.

Published in the journal Nature Food, the study is part of ongoing efforts to investigate how the PNMS can help Palauans conserve biodiversity and ensure future food security.

As other nations look to meet international protected area agreements and conservationgoals, studies that analyze socioeconomic trade-offs for food systems will becomeincreasingly important for designing effective and sustainable protected areas, as well assound conservation policies.

"Our study highlights why actions to protect nature need to consider impacts to local food supply and how food branding could curtail these impacts," explained lead author Dr. Staci Lewis at COS. "The establishment of a sustainable brand of offshore fish could minimize the [PNMS's] unintended impacts to reef fish consumption as well as generate for local fishers."

The research team surveyed more than 400 tourists in Palau to understand how conservation policies might impact tourists' behavior and food preferences. In particular, they explored how food systems respond to conservation policies, yet also create potential win-win solutions benefiting local economies and reef ecosystems.

Co-author Dr. Silvia Ferrini, from UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, said: "This research brings under scrutiny the challenges of conservation policies. Local decision makers, scientists and economists worked together to broaden our understanding of conservation policies and design solutions to overcome unintended consequences.

"The moral is that the protection of natural resources commands a systematic analysis of the three pillars of sustainability: environment, economic and society. We anticipate that other policies, for example the Fisheries Act 2020, might experience negative effects, and so timely and collaborating research is vital."

According to this study, tourists are willing to pay up to $15 more for a local, sustainable offshore fish meal. By offering tourists this choice, their demand for reef fish meals would not increase, avoiding environmental impacts to cultural and ecologically important Palauan systems.

One of the study's Palauan researchers, Lincy Marino from Palau International Coral Reef Center, said the research was important for Palau: "We Palauans rely on our natural resources, not just for food, but for our culture and traditions. This paper provides important information to our leaders so they can create policies that ensure the PNMS will benefit all of us."

Explore further

Effects of Palau fishing restrictions studied
More information: Lewis, S.A., Fezzi, C., Dacks, R. et al. Conservation policies informed by food system feedbacks can avoid unintended consequences. Nat Food (2020). doi.org/10.1038/s43016-020-00192-7
Journal information: Nature Food

Provided by University of East Anglia
Citation: Study reveals unintended impact of conservation policies (2020, November 30) retrieved 30 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-reveals-unintended-impact-policies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Nov 29, 2020

Can you be injected with two different vaccines?

Nov 28, 2020

At what level is radiation totally safe for our body?

Nov 28, 2020

DNA sequencing and restoring malformed sequences

Nov 28, 2020

What's New and Cool in Biology?

Nov 27, 2020

Determining the time of death of victims of poisoning

Nov 27, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments