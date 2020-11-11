November 11, 2020

The persistent problem of 1,4-dioxane in water

by American Chemical Society

Of the many chemicals that can pollute the world's water supplies, 1,4-dioxane is one of the most persistent. Listed as a likely carcinogen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 1,4-dioxane is largely unregulated and difficult to remove from water. A new article in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explores the challenges of combatting this contaminant.

1,4-Dioxane is a synthetic reagent used in pharmaceutical purification and to create filter membranes, but it has fallen out of widespread use in recent decades, writes Senior Correspondent Cheryl Hogue. The compound degrades very quickly in the atmosphere. In contrast, 1,4-dioxane dissolves completely in water and does not evaporate, meaning it can't be removed using traditional groundwater treatment systems. Advanced oxidation processes can do the trick, but they are expensive and energy intensive, making them out of reach for many .

Communities that use wells for public drinking water are especially prone to 1,4-dioxane contamination, which can be attributed to previously unregulated industrial disposal practices that led to the chemical leaching into aquifers. Because it is an unintentional byproduct of surfactants used in detergents and shampoos that are washed down the drain, 1,4-dioxane also is a component of sewage. Like most drinking water providers, conventional sewage treatment plants cannot remove the compound from wastewater. In the U.S., a lack of federal regulation means that some state and are now working to regulate how much 1,4-dioxane is permissible in water. Because of the challenges of removing the compound from , advocates are calling for such efforts to prevent the from being released into the environment in the first place.

Explore further

Dioxane-chomping microbe has helpful gene
More information: "1,4-Dioxane: Another Forever Chemical Plagues Drinking-Water Utilities," cen.acs.org/environment/pollut … ever-chemical/98/i43
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: The persistent problem of 1,4-dioxane in water (2020, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-persistent-problem-dioxane.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Diffusion Coefficient still doesn't make sense in air at STP

4 hours ago

Question: How to remove capric acid (caprate) from estrenes?

7 hours ago

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 06, 2020

Doubt related to Drago's rule

Nov 06, 2020

Electron Configurations -- Why is terbium's electron configuration [Xe] 6s2 4f9 ?

Nov 04, 2020

Sigfigs and Uncertainties

Nov 03, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments