November 12, 2020

Image: Shape-shifting mirror

by European Space Agency

Image: Shape-shifting mirror
Credit: European Space Agency

This bendable space mirror can have its shape shifted to compensate for manufacturing or alignment errors within orbital telescopes or temperature-driven distortions.

Very large space telescopes are necessary to increase image resolution and sensitivity, whether for deep space exoplanet detection or sharpened views of the terrestrial environment. But large instruments will be harder to align and more sensitive to the absence of gravity and the environmental extremes of space. Being able to actively correct a 's shape offers a way forward.

Piezoelectric actuators placed under this prototype 50 mm mirror serve to deform its shape. The resulting change in is invisible to the , around a thousandth of a millimetre or less, but it will still enable previously impossible missions to take place.

A set of ten mirrors were produced by OHB-System and the Muenster University of Applied Optics in Germany through ESA's General Support Technology Programme—readying promising technologies for space and commercial markets—and tested against launch stresses in ESA's Mechanical Systems Laboratory.

Explore further

Miniature telescope demonstration focuses on sharpening view of distant objects in space
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Shape-shifting mirror (2020, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-image-shape-shifting-mirror.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can I calculate the relative position of a space object with respect to the Earth from this data?

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

4 hours ago

Earth's Hubble velocity and measuring Hubble at large distances

14 hours ago

did Big Bang follow multiple bangs? how did matter come to collide?

14 hours ago

Orbital shutter as a beacon for interstellar communication

18 hours ago

Sign convention for Fourier-space (u,v) coordinates

18 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments