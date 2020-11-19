November 19, 2020

A filter for environmental remediation

by Osaka University

A filter for environmental remediation
Fig. 1: Seaweed-like sodium titanate mat for Co2+ removal. Credit: Osaka University

A team of researchers at Osaka University has developed a nanopowder shaped like seaweed for a water filter to help remove toxic metal ions. Made of layered sodium titanate, the randomly oriented nanofibers increase the efficacy of cobalt-II (Co2+) ion capture. This work might lead to cheaper and more effective solutions for filtering water that is currently unusable due to hazardous heavy metals or radioactive fallout.

As the continues to increase, so will the need for drinkable water. Sadly, many water sources have become contaminated with heavy metals, such as cobalt, from or radioactive runoff. Sodium titanate has been widely used to filter out these toxic substances, but its efficiency is not enough. Sodium titanate is generally a two-dimensional layered material, but its can vary based on the chemical composition and preparation method. To effectively capture radioactive and/or heavy metal ions, the morphological control of the sodium titanate is very important.

Now, researchers from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research at Osaka University have developed a new method to create highly efficient sodium titanate filters. "We used a template-free alkaline hydrothermal process to produce the mats," first author Yoshifumi Kondo says. The researchers found that increasing the hydrothermal synthesis time caused the initially round crystals to become elongated and fibrous, and to form the seaweed-shaped mats consisting of the randomly oriented nanofibers. This seaweed-like nanoscale morphology increased the surface area of the mats, which improved the removal efficiency of Co2+ during sorption tests.

"Due to the progress of global warming and serious environmental pollution, the need for safe ways to remove radioactive materials and heavy metals from water resources has become even more critical," senior author Tomoyo Goto says. Compared with a commercially available material, the nanostructured sodium titanate mats showed improved performance for capturing Co2+ ions. The method is expected to be applied for other purification systems that remove and radionuclides from wastewater.

  • A filter for environmental remediation
    Fig. 2: Mat structure consisting of nano-sized fibrous sodium titanate crystals. Credit: Osaka University
  • A filter for environmental remediation
    Fig. 3 Sorption test of Co2+ on sodium titanate mat and commercial reagent as control sample. (a) Sorption isotherm of Co2+. SST: sodium titantate mat and TC: control sample. Scanning electron micrograph of (b) sodium titanate mat and (c) control sample after the sorption test. The surface of control sample was covered by precipitates after the sorption test. Credit: Osaka University

Explore further

Inexpensive, non-toxic nanofluid could be a game-changer for oil recovery
More information: Yoshifumi Kondo et al. Sorption capacity of seaweed-like sodium titanate mats for Co2+ removal, RSC Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1039/D0RA06662A
Provided by Osaka University
Citation: A filter for environmental remediation (2020, November 19) retrieved 20 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-filter-environmental-remediation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

List of H20 breakdown substances

Nov 18, 2020

Explanation of the spectrochemical series of transition metal ions

Nov 13, 2020

Question: How to remove capric acid (caprate) from estrenes?

Nov 13, 2020

Diffusion Coefficient still doesn't make sense in air at STP

Nov 11, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 06, 2020

Doubt related to Drago's rule

Nov 06, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments