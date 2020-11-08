November 8, 2020

Earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

