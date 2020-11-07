November 7, 2020

3 quakes shake Alaska's largest city, but no damage reports

Three earthquakes early Saturday morning shook Alaska's largest city, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m.. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed by a magnitude 3.9 quake minutes later.

The third was 4.4 and was recorded just after 6 a.m.

All three quakes were centered about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Anchorage. All were located at depths of about 25 miles (40 kilometers).

The center says all three quakes were felt in the greater Anchorage area and in Wasilla, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Anchorage.

