July 7, 2020

Deep undersea earthquake widely felt in Indonesia, no damage

earthquake
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A deep undersea earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's main island of Java on Tuesday, but no injuries or serious damage were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 6.6 and was centered about 94 kilometers (58 miles) north of Batang, a in Central Java province. It was about 528 kilometers (328.5 miles) deep.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the temblor was 6.1 magnitude and did not cause a tsunami.

Daryono, an agency's official who goes by a single name, said people felt mild shaking as far as Bali island as the epicenter was very deep.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Deep undersea earthquake widely felt in Indonesia, no damage (2020, July 7) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-deep-undersea-earthquake-widely-felt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Quake in west Indonesia causes minor damage, no injuries
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)