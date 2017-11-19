Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes off Samoa, American Samoa

November 20, 2017

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6 earthquake struck waters west of Samoa and American Samoa.

The agency said Monday the was centered 220 miles west of Apia, Samoa, and 290 miles west of Pago Pago, American Samoa.

The quake struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) shortly before 8 a.m. in American Samoa.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said there was no chance of tsunami from the temblor.

