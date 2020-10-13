October 13, 2020

Properties of catalysts studied with gamma ray resonance

by Kazan Federal University

Properties of catalysts studied with gamma ray resonance
Credit: Kazan Federal University

Steam-assisted oil extraction methods for heavy deposits have long been the focus of attention at Kazan Federal University. In particular, much attention is paid to in-situ combustion catalysts.

One of the latest research projects is dedicated to iron-containing catalysts including mixed Fe(II, III) oxides. The compounds are studied by Mössbauer spectroscopy.

"Mössbauer spectroscopy is based on the emission or absorption of gamma quanta in a solid without energy loss. In this work, Mössbauer spectroscopy helped determine the phase composition of catalyst particles before and after thermal steam exposure," says co-author Irek Mukhamatdinov.

The extreme sensitivity of Mössbauer spectroscopy is very conducive to the analysis of iron-containing compounds.

As a result, phase conversions of the oxides were studied. "In the , Mössbauer spectroscopy is often used to find out the scale of de-copperization of oil under the influence of a catalyst," adds co-author Aliya Khaidarova.

The conversion degree of the compounds increased as the duration of the experiment increased, which indicates that the disperse iron compounds participate multiple times in the cleavage of chemical bonds. Results of Mössbauer spectroscopy indicate that maghemite is reduced to magnetite when the react with during the catalytic aquathermolysis of crude oil at 250°C.

Explore further

Physicists find ways to control gamma radiation
More information: A. R. Khaidarova et al, Investigation of Structural Phase Conversions of an Iron-Containing Catalyst by Mossbauer Spectroscopy (Part 1), Journal of Applied Spectroscopy (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s10812-020-01054-7
Provided by Kazan Federal University
Citation: Properties of catalysts studied with gamma ray resonance (2020, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-properties-catalysts-gamma-ray-resonance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Isoelectric point

Oct 11, 2020

MO labelling schemes

Oct 09, 2020

2020 Nobel prize in chemistry

Oct 08, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Oct 07, 2020

How to turn a weak acid into a strong acid

Oct 06, 2020

Book on green chemistry?

Oct 06, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments