October 15, 2020

Oxygen supply fails on Russian segment of ISS, crew not in danger

iss
Credit: CC0 Public Domain
The oxygen supply system has failed in a module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) but the crew is in no danger, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.

The oxygen supply system on the Zvezda module on the orbital lab failed late on Wednesday but a second system on the American segment is operating normally, a Roscosmos spokesperson told AFP.

"Nothing threatens the security of the and the ISS," said the spokesperson, adding this repair work to fix the issue would be carried out on Thursday.

The issue arose after three new crew—two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut—reached the ISS on Wednesday to bring the number of current crew on board to six.

The problem is the latest incident on the ISS—whose first module was launched over two decades ago in 1998—after the crew in August detected an air leak on board.

Roscosmos emphasised at the time that the leak was not significant and posed no danger. But part of the problem was detecting precisely where it came from.

The crew believe that they have now found the source of of the leak. The Roscosmos spokesperson said that they would receive precise instructions from mission control to carry out future work on the problem.

Quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency, veteran Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka said that the Russian equipment aboard the ISS was well past its use-by date.

"All modules of the Russian segment are exhausted," said Padalka, who holds the world record for most days spent in space. He added that the equipment should only be used for 15 years whereas it was now two decades old.

Explore further

Russia reports 'non-standard' air leak on Space Station

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Oxygen supply fails on Russian segment of ISS, crew not in danger (2020, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-oxygen-russian-segment-iss-crew.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Q: Volume of the largest ellipsoid in space which contains no stars?

2 hours ago

Huge Hole Found in the Universe

3 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

9 hours ago

What happens to a small star after burning all of its fuel?

Oct 13, 2020

Some historic remarks on astrometry by Terence Tao

Oct 13, 2020

IRAS filter profile

Oct 12, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments