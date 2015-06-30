June 30, 2015

Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space

When Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka returns to Earth from his fifth space mission in September, he will have spent a total of 877 days, or roughly 2.5 years, in space

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, who is the current commander of the International Space Station, has set a new record for most time spent in space, with a total of 803 days, Russian space agency said Tuesday.

"The record is official. Gennady Padalka has become the man who spent the most time in space," a spokesman for the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos told AFP.

Padalka, who turned 57 on June 21, is currently on his fifth . Trained as a military pilot during the Soviet era, he first went to space in 1998, when he served as commander on the pre-ISS Mir orbital complex that year.

When Padalka returns to Earth in September with fellow ISS crew members Mikhail Kornienko and Scott Kelly, he will have spent a total of 877 days—or roughly 2.5 years—in space.

He is a veteran spacewalker and was described by a US colleague as the best at training space rookies on how to live in zero gravity.

"If you're a new guy (on the ISS), the guy you want to fly with is Padalka, he's the greatest Obi-Wan ever," astronaut Mike Fincke said in a NASA video, apparently referring to a key character in the Star Wars saga.

