October 13, 2020

NASA animation tracks the end of Tropical Storm Delta

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image to forecasters of Tropical Storm Delta moving through the southeastern U.S. on Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. At the time of the image, the storm was centered over northern Alabama. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

NASA's Terra satellite obtained visible imagery as Tropical Storm Delta made landfall in Louisiana and moved northeastward soaking the U.S. southeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

NASA satellite view: Delta's organization

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Delta on Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The storm still appeared circular in imagery. At the time, it was centered over northern Alabama. At the time Terra passed overhead, Delta had weakened to a with maximum sustained winds near 25 mph (35 kph).

Visible imagery from NASA's Terra satellite captured from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 were compiled into an animation. The animation showed the landfall and movement of Tropical Storm Delta. Delta dissipated over the southeastern U.S. and its remnants moved into the Atlantic states. The animation was created using NASA's Worldview product at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

Delta's landfall on Oct. 9

National Weather Service Doppler radar imagery, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data, and surface observations indicated on Oct. 9 that Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, around 7 p.m. EDT with estimated maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph). Delta was a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

This animation of visible imagery from NASA Terra satellite shows the landfall and movement of Tropical Storm Delta from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. Delta dissipated over the southeastern U.S. and its remnants moved into the Atlantic states. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

Delta's final advisory

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the final advisory on Delta at 11 p.m. EDT on Oct. 11 (Oct. 12 at 0300 UTC). At that time, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta was located near latitude 34.5 degrees north and longitude 84.1 degrees west. It was just 60 miles (95 km) north-northeast of Atlanta, Georgia. The post-tropical cyclone was moving toward the east near 15 mph. Maximum sustained winds were near 15 mph (30 kph) with higher gusts.

NHC said, "Some further weakening is possible tonight as a new surface low develops in the Carolinas, and Delta's surface low is expected to be absorbed by this new low pressure area on Monday, Oct. 12."

About NASA's worldview and Terra satellite

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data. Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now."

NASA's Terra satellite is one in a fleet of NASA satellites that provide data for hurricane research.

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as weather forecasting.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
