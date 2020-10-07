October 7, 2020

Risk of human-to-wildlife transmission of the COVID-19 virus

by Wiley

There's considerable risk that humans transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to wildlife, according to a perspective article published in Mammal Review. Credit: Sophie Gryseels

There's considerable risk that humans transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to wildlife, according to a perspective article published in Mammal Review.

The authors noted that if SARS-CoV-2 were to infect and spread among wild mammals, it could potentially cause disease in some populations, in turn further endangering already threatened species.

Also, if SARS-CoV-2 could be sustainably transmitted among some mammalian populations or communities, this would create new animal reservoirs that could repeatedly source new outbreaks in humans and other animals.

The researchers urge people to take sanitary precautions when in direct or indirect contact with wild or feral mammal species to prevent -to-wildlife SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

"We really should avoid turning our pandemic into a multi-species problem," said lead author Sophie Gryseels, Ph.D., of the University of Antwerp, KU Leuven, and the University of Arizona. "It's difficult enough to control the SARS-CoV-2 in —imagine what it will be like if it spreads among wild mammals. They could also get sick and form a reservoir from which they can then again infect humans, but we can't ask animals to wear and keep physical distance."

More information: Sophie Gryseels et al, Risk of human‐to‐wildlife transmission of SARS‐CoV‐2, Mammal Review (2020). DOI: 10.1111/mam.12225
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Risk of human-to-wildlife transmission of the COVID-19 virus (2020, October 7) retrieved 7 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-human-to-wildlife-transmission-covid-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
