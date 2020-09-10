September 10, 2020

Video: Advice from an astronaut

by European Space Agency

astronaut
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano provides words of wisdom to young people on how investing their time wisely today can help build a better tomorrow.

In this video, Luca recalls his own childhood and says, the most valuable resource we have as is time. He encourages the next generation to continue having fun, but to do so while investing in their own education as they plant the seed for a successful future.

Success, Luca says, is not measured by being an astronaut or by being rich, but by committing to projects that give you satisfaction and contribute to a better world. If you choose something you love, and you love what you do, you will never work one day in your life.

As an ESA astronaut of Italian nationality, Luca has served two six-month space missions on the International Space Station. During his last mission, known as Beyond, in 2019/2020 he became the third European and first ever Italian in command of the Space Station.

Luca continues to work as an astronaut in Europe, inspiring the of explorers, and supporting European efforts to enhance life on Earth and the future of space travel through human and robotic exploration.

