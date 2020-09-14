September 14, 2020

Researchers create new tool for controlling genes in methanogens

by Bob Whitby, University of Arkansas

dna
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

University of Arkansas researchers have developed an efficient tool for controlling genes in methanogens, a finding that could advance research in fields as diverse as climate change and biofuel production.

The tool, a variation of the CRISPR-Cas9 system, was used to repress targeted in methanogens without altering any DNA in the gene, said Ahmed Dhamad, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Biological Sciences and first author of the study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

"We blocked the gene without changing anything in it," Dhamad said.

CRISPR-Cas9 is a widely used gene-editing tool that uses a protein—Cas9—to cut and manipulate DNA. Dhamad's tool used a dead version of the protein, called dCas9, to achieve their results.

It is the first available to quickly and efficiently block the expression of multiple in methanogens, organisms that are of interest to scientists because they produce methane, a powerful greenhouse gas and also a potential source of biofuel.

"This is going to open the door for many people who work on methanogens," said Dhamad. "Before, the tools that were available were very slow, took a lot of labor and cost, and were not efficient."

Scissors get stuck—another way bacteria use CRISPR/Cas9
More information: Ahmed E. Dhamad et al. A CRISPRi-dCas9 system for archaea and its use to examine gene function during nitrogen fixation by Methanosarcina acetivorans., Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2020). DOI: 10.1128/AEM.01402-20
Provided by University of Arkansas
Citation: Researchers create new tool for controlling genes in methanogens (2020, September 14) retrieved 14 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-tool-genes-methanogens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
