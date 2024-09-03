The University of Arkansas (UA), a public university was founded in 1871 and located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It is noted for the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Science, The Dale Bumpers College of Agriculture; Food and Life Sciences, College of Engineering, School of Architecture and the Sam Walton College of Business. The combined undergraduate and graduate programs enrolled over 23,000 students and includes law school students. UA is well funded through private endowments, government grants and revenue from its sports programs.

Address University Relations, 800 Hotz Hall, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701 Website http://www.uark.edu/home/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Arkansas

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

