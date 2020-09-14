September 14, 2020

Thermally conductive polyimide film: A better way to dissipate heat in electronic devices

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Thermally conductive polyimide film—a better way to dissipate heat in electronic devices
(a) The schematic diagram of PI/CNNS nanocomposite films; (b) the thermal conductivity and photographs of PI/CNNS nanocomposite films. Credit: WANG Yanyan

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Tian Xingyou and Zhang Xian from the Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science developed highly thermally conductive polyimide film with superior flexibility and electrical insulation.

Efficient heat management is essential to dissipate excessive heat in improving the efficiency and reliability of electronic devices. And in recent years, polymer materials have been widely used as substrate of microelectronics due to low cost, light weight and easy processing, with polyimide (PI) film being considered as a desired material for OLED flexible substrate.

However, limited by its (0.18 Wm-1K-1), PI usually needs to combine with highly thermally conductive fillers to strengthen its thermal conductivity.

In this work, the researchers used facile imidization-induced orientation method to fabricate layered PI/carbon nitride nanosheets (PI/CNNS) flexible .

CNNS realized in-plane self-orientation during solvent evaporation to form continuous thermal pathway in PI film basing on the orientation of PI molecules during imidization and strong interaction with PI.

The results showed that the in-plane of PI/CNNS nanocomposite film reached up to 2.04 Wm-1K-1 with low CNNS loading (20 wt%) which was about eleven times of the corresponding pure PI.

Furthermore, the potential application of the PI/CNNS nanocomposite films for effective heat dissipation was confirmed by experiments and simulation. The PI/CNNS nanocomposite films kept superior electrical insulation property and thermal stability.

This work expands the application of CNNS and provides a facile, efficient approach to the design of high thermal conductive materials.

Explore further

Minimizing thermal conductivity of crystalline material with optimal nanostructure
More information: Yanyan Wang et al. Imidization-induced carbon nitride nanosheets orientation towards highly thermally conductive polyimide film with superior flexibility and electrical insulation, Composites Part B: Engineering (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.compositesb.2020.108267
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Thermally conductive polyimide film: A better way to dissipate heat in electronic devices (2020, September 14) retrieved 14 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-thermally-polyimide-dissipate-electronic-devices.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where does the torque come from?

7 hours ago

Heating substances in paper cups?

14 hours ago

Himalayan salt & candle wax

Sep 12, 2020

Apparatus for polarization filter rotator dial

Sep 12, 2020

Do physical (macroscopic) waves consist of matter?

Sep 11, 2020

Why do we take k=1 in the derivation of F=k*ma?

Sep 08, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments