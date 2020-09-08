September 8, 2020

New insights into evolution of gene expression

by University of Würzburg

New insights into evolution of gene expression
Complex evolutionary relationships: Long-term expression in one organ predisposes genes for later use in other organs. Credit: Kenji Fukushima / University of Wuerzburg

Vertebrate organs organize physiological activities, and the diverse expression patterns of thousands of genes determines organ identities and functions. Because of this, the evolution of gene expression patterns plays a central role in organismal evolution.

Major organ-altering evolutionary events such as development of the hominoid brain are also associated with gene expression shifts. However, although gene duplication is well-known to play an important role in expression pattern shifts, the evolutionary dynamics of expression patterns with and without gene duplication remain poorly understood.

"An important question is whether long-term expression in one organ predisposes genes to be subsequently utilized in other organs. The answer is yes," says Dr. Kenji Fukushima from Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany. "There are preadaptive propensities in the evolution of vertebrate gene expression, and the propensity varies with the presence and type of ."

Kenji Fukushima now reports this and other findings with his co-author David D. Pollock (University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, U.S.) in the journal Nature Communications.

Dr. Fukushima holds a research position at the JMU Chair for Molecular Plant Physiology and Biophysics. Here, since 2018, the Japanese evolutionary biologist has been building up a working group, funded with 1.6 million euros by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. The renowned foundation had selected him as the winner of its Sofja Kovalevskaja Prize 2018. The award is intended for exceptionally talented young researchers.

Complex history of gene family trees

For their study the scientists amalgamated 1,903 RNA-seq datasets from 182 research projects. The date include six organs (brain, heart, kidney, liver, ovary, and testis) from 21 , ranging from freshwater fish and frogs to lizards, birds, rodents and humans. So they revealed a complex history of gene family trees. This allowed them to analyze the evolutionary expression of a broad set of .

Explore further

Gene fate after single whole-genome duplication in angiosperm
More information: Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18090-8 , www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-18090-8
Provided by University of Würzburg
Citation: New insights into evolution of gene expression (2020, September 8) retrieved 8 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-insights-evolution-gene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neural network without neurotransmitters

8 hours ago

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

Sep 06, 2020

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

Sep 05, 2020

Effectiveness of saline water against respiratory tract viruses

Sep 05, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Sep 04, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Sep 03, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments