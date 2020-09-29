September 29, 2020

Study aims to use microbial information to inform global climate change models

by University of Oklahoma

climate
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Jizhong Zhou, the Director of the Institute for Environmental Genomics, a George Lynn Cross Research Professor in the OU College of Arts and Sciences and the lead for the study, tackles a problem that has challenged scientists for more than a decade.

"Soil microbial respiration, which is the carbon dioxide flux from the soil to the atmosphere, is an important source of uncertainty in projecting future climate and carbon cycle feedbacks," said Zhou. "Our study illustrates that warming-induced respiratory adaptation is subject to the in microbial community functional structure, so that the positive feedback of soil microbial respiration in response to climate warming may be less than previously expected."

He adds that this study is also unique in its approach to integrate omics data, the term for the comprehensive approach for analysis of complete genetic profiles of organisms and communities, into ecosystem models for better predictions.

"Integrating microbial omics information to inform global climate change models is extremely challenging," Zhou said. "The findings from this study have important implications for understanding and predicting the ecological consequences of warming."

The study, "Gene-informed decomposition model predicts lower carbon loss due to persistent microbial adaptation to warming," has been published in Nature Communications.

Explore further

Ecological factors driving microbial community assembly in response to warming
More information: Xue Guo et al, Gene-informed decomposition model predicts lower soil carbon loss due to persistent microbial adaptation to warming, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18706-z
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Oklahoma
Citation: Study aims to use microbial information to inform global climate change models (2020, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-aims-microbial-global-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

Planetary collision that formed the Moon made life possible on Earth

Sep 16, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments