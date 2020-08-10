August 10, 2020

Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland

Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland
This undated photo issued by Crown Office Communications shows objects found by metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien in the Scottish Borders. An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, authorities said Monday Aug. 10, 2020, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword. Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was "shaking with happiness" when he made the discovery in a field in June. (Crown Office Communications via AP)

An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword, authorities said Monday.

Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was "shaking with happiness" when he made the discovery in June, in a field near the village of Peebles, about 22 miles (36 kilometers) south of Edinburgh.

"I thought I've never seen anything like this before and felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I've just discovered a big part of Scottish history," he said.

Stepien and his friends contacted the Scottish government's Treasure Trove unit and camped in the field for 22 days as archaeologists uncovered the assemblage of artifacts. These included a complete horse harness, buckles, rings, ornaments, a sword still in its scabbard and axle caps from a chariot.

They, and the dirt around them, are now at the National Museums Collection Center in Edinburgh.

Emily Freeman, head of the Treasure Trove Unit, said it was a "nationally significant find." It is only the second Bronze Age hoard ever excavated in Scotland.

"It was an amazing opportunity for us to not only recover artifacts, but as well," she said. "There is still a lot of work to be done to assess the artifacts and understand why they were deposited."

  • Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland
    This undated photo issued by Crown Office Communications shows a sword in its scabbard found during a dig near Peebles, after metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien found objects believed to be from the Bronze Age. An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, authorities said Monday Aug. 10, 2020, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword. Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was "shaking with happiness" when he made the discovery in a field in June. (Crown Office Communications via AP)
  • Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland
    This undated photo issued by Crown Office Communications shows metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien at the excavation site near Peebles, Scotland, after he found objects believed to be from the Bronze Age objects. An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, authorities said Monday Aug. 10, 2020, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword. Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was "shaking with happiness" when he made the discovery in a field in June. (Crown Office Communications via AP)

Explore further

Ancient warrior's tomb and huge treasure hoard found in Greece

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland (2020, August 10) retrieved 10 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-treasure-hunter-year-old-hoard-scotland.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 02, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Jul 30, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments