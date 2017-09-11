September 11, 2017

Bronze Age grave in Greece shows nobleman's love of jewelry

Archaeologists in southern Greece have discovered an undisturbed tomb the size of a small house that belonged to a Bronze Age nobleman with a fondness for jewelry.

Greece's Culture Ministry says the 3,350-year-old chamber near Orchomenos, an important center of the Mycenaean era, belonged to a man who was 40 to 50 years old when he died.

The ministry said in a statement Monday that the 42-square-meter (452-square-foot) grave was only used once. That's a boon for seeking to interpret its contents. Most such were reused over many years, during which older objects were jumbled up or pilfered.

The nobleman's tomb contained pottery vessels sheathed in tin, bronze horse bits, jewelry, bow fittings and arrowheads.

The ministry says is more typically associated with the burials of Mycenaean women.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Bronze Age grave in Greece shows nobleman's love of jewelry (2017, September 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-bronze-age-grave-greece-nobleman.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Egypt dig unearths goldsmith's tomb, mummies
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)