Egypt archaeologists uncover tombs dating back to Roman era

August 24, 2017

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says that archaeologists have uncovered five tombs from the Roman era, dating back to more than 2,000 years.

Thursday's statement says the discovery was made in a western desert area known as Beir al-Shagala near the Dakhla oasis, southwest of Cairo

The archaeological mission uncovered a range of artefacts, including the remains of a funerary mask, a set of pottery vessels, a clay incenses burner, a small sandstone sphinx and two ostraca, or ink-in-clay pottery shards.

One ostracon bears hieroglyphic texts while the other is scripted in hieratic, a cursive writing system used during pharaonic times.

The ministry says that the , including a pyramid-shaped one and another with a domed ceiling, were built in mud-brick and contain several burial chambers.

Explore further: Egypt archaeologists discover tombs dating back 2,000 years

Related Stories

Pharaonic princess's tomb found near Cairo, Egypt (Update)

November 2, 2012

Czech archaeologists have unearthed the 4,500-year-old tomb of a Pharaonic princess south of Cairo, in a finding that suggests other undiscovered tombs may be in the area, an official from Egypt's antiquities ministry said ...

17 mummies discovered in central Egypt

May 13, 2017

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in desert catacombs in Minya province, an "unprecedented" find for the area south of Cairo, the antiquities ministry announced Saturday.

Recommended for you

Mayweather will beat McGregor, neuroscience predicts

August 23, 2017

In Las Vegas, on August 26, the unbeaten American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and the immensely popular Irishman Conor McGregor will face off in a boxing ring, where only striking with hands while standing is allowed. It would ...

You and some 'cavemen' get a genetic checkup

August 23, 2017

Had an arrow in his back not felled the legendary Iceman some 5,300 years ago, he would have likely dropped dead from a heart attack. Written in the DNA of his remains was a propensity for cardiovascular disease.

Confederate submarine crew killed by their own weapon

August 23, 2017

The H.L. Hunley, the first combat submarine to sink an enemy ship, also instantly killed its own eight-man crew with the powerful explosive torpedo it carried, according to new research from a Duke University Ph.D. in biomedical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.