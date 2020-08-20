August 20, 2020

Image: California on fire

by European Space Agency

Image: California on fire
Credit: contains Copernicus Sentinel (2020), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Captured on 19 August 2020, this Copernicus Sentinel-3 image shows the extent of the smoke from fires currently ablaze in California, US.

Amid the blistering heatwave, which is in its second week, there are around 40 separate wildfires across the state. Record high temperatures, and thunderstorms have created the dangerous conditions that have allowed fires to ignite and spread. The fires are so extreme in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area that thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.

Explore further

Image: Siberian wildfires as seen from orbit
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: California on fire (2020, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-image-california.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

23 hours ago

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments