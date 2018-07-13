Image: Sweden in flames

July 20, 2018, European Space Agency
Sweden in flames
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA

With Europe in the grip of a heatwave and little rain, the scorched ground and dry vegetation is succumbing to fire. Fires have now broken out as far as the Arctic Circle, in Sweden. This animation shows images from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-3 missions.

The wider view, which stretches from the west coast of Norway to central Sweden, was captured by Sentinel-3 on 17 July 2018. Here, smoke can be seen billowing from several fires. The closer view was captured on the same day by Sentinel-2. Here, flames and smoke from two of the fires can be seen clearly, along with smoke from other fires in the vicinity.

The zoom-in from Sentinel-2 and the wider view from Sentinel-3 are also available for separate download.

The fires have led to the authorities evacuating some villages and appealing for help from other countries, and concerns that the current record temperatures and drought are linked to climate change.

There are said to be around 50 fires now burning in the country. Through July there have been three times as many fires as there were last year.

Jonas Olsson from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute is reported to have said, "It's very, very dry in most of Sweden. The flows in the rivers and lakes are exceptionally low, except in the very northern part of the country. We have .

"Rainfall has only been around a seventh of the normal amount, the lowest since record-keeping began in the late 19th century."

While the focus is clearly on trying to extinguish these fires, the Copernicus Sentinel missions offer an eye in the sky to identify where fires have broken out. This is especially valuable in areas that are sparsely populated.

Sentinel-2 carries a high-resolution multispectral imager and Sentinel-3 carries a suite of instruments including an ocean and land imaging instrument. The missions offer complementary views of Earth to help monitor environmental change and events such as these fires.

Explore further: Image: Tracking aerosols from California's fires

Related Stories

Image: Tracking aerosols from California's fires

December 18, 2017

The new Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite captured the presence of elevated absorbing aerosols – caused by fires – in the atmosphere off the west coast of the US on 12 December 2017.

Image: Vesuvius on fire

July 14, 2017

With Italy suffering high temperatures and drought, wildfires have broken out including blazes that are ravaging the slopes of Mount Vesuvius near Naples. Using images taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite on 12 July ...

Video: Sentinel-3B liftoff

April 26, 2018

The second Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite, Sentinel-3B, lifted off on a Rockot from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST) on 25 April 2018. Sentinel-3B joins its twin, Sentinel-3A, in orbit. ...

Video: Sentinel-2B liftoff

March 7, 2017

Sentinel-2B liftoff on a Vega launcher from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March 2017.

Sentinel-3 flies tandem

June 20, 2018

The key to monitoring Earth's changing environment and to guaranteeing a consistent stream of satellite data to improve our daily lives is to take the same measurements over the course of decades. But how do you know that ...

Image: Portugal burn scars

September 14, 2017

Southern Europe experienced a relentless heatwave this summer, fuelling wildfires in a number of countries.

Recommended for you

Human influence detected in changing seasons

July 20, 2018

For the first time, scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and five other organizations have shown that human influences significantly impact the size of the seasonal cycle of temperature in the lowest ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.