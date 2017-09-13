Image: Portugal burn scars

September 14, 2017
Image: Portugal burn scars
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Southern Europe experienced a relentless heatwave this summer, fuelling wildfires in a number of countries.

The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite captured images of Portugal and part of Spain before (7 May 2017) and after (31 August 2017) a series of fires plagued the countries.

The images show the dark patches of burn covering over 2000 sq km in Portugal. Burn scars in Spain are also visible near the top of the image and along the southern coast.

The images were produced using data from Sentinel-3A Ocean and Land Colour Instrument.

Image: Heat map of sweltering southern Europe

August 14, 2017

Southern Europe is in the grip of a relentless heatwave, fuelling wildfires and water shortages. Information from the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite has been used to map the sweltering heat across the region.

Image: Petermann Glacier, Greenland

September 8, 2017

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over the Petermann Glacier in northwest Greenland in this false-colour image captured on 16 August 2017.

Proba-V images Portuguese forest fire

June 22, 2017

ESA's Proba-V minisatellite has captured the forest fire raging in central Portugal, revealing blackened scars and columns of smoke as well as pinpointing active fire hotspots.

Study: Asia's glaciers face massive melt from global warming

September 13, 2017

Scientists say one-third of the ice stored in Asia's glaciers will be lost by the end of the century even if the world manages to meet its ambitious goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, affecting water ...

