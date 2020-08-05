August 5, 2020

Did the election of Donald Trump affect Europeans' support for US trade agreement?

by Wiley

Donald Trump
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A survey conducted immediately before and after the 2016 US presidential election reveals that the election of Donald Trump had a negative effect on Europeans' image of the United States, but it did not seem to affect the willingness of Europeans to sign a trade and investment agreement with the country.

The authors of the analysis, which is published in Economic Inquiry, noted that the election mainly caused undecided people to adjust their image of the United States in a negative way, rather than cause people with a positive image to take on a negative one.

"We found that the election outcome led to an immediate and sizable on Europeans' image of the United States," said Tom Coupe, Ph.D., of the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. "But because people with a positive image are most likely to support a trade agreement, little changed overall," added Oleksandr Shepotylo, Ph.D., of Aston University, in the UK.

Explore further

Obama's 2008 election improved mental health of black men, research shows
More information: Tom Coupé et al, POPULAR SUPPORT FOR TRADE AGREEMENTS AND PARTNER COUNTRY CHARACTERISTICS: EVIDENCE FROM AN UNEXPECTED ELECTION OUTCOME, Economic Inquiry (2020). DOI: 10.1111/ecin.12927
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Did the election of Donald Trump affect Europeans' support for US trade agreement? (2020, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-election-donald-trump-affect-europeans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

EMF induced in a straight current-carrying conductor

Aug 01, 2020

Continuity equation of the electric field

Jul 29, 2020

Units of amu

Jul 28, 2020

How do nonlocality theorems influence relativity principles?

Jul 28, 2020

Mars: estimations about its colonization - liquid water issue

Jul 26, 2020

Which Cleanroom ISO Class is suitable for Liquid Crystal research?

Jul 25, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments