May 16, 2019

New study reveals that some over reported stress after 2016 election to support political party

by SAGE Publications

In a new study, researchers found that many Democrats may have over reported mental stress after the 2016 election. By comparing personal online searches made by Democrats, Republicans and Spanish-Speaking Latinos with public surveys, their study claims those not directly targeted by Trump's campaign claimed more stress than experienced.

"Our research suggests that for many Democrats, expressing mental distress after the was a form of partisan cheerleading," researchers Masha Krupenkin, David Rothschild, Shawndra Hill and Elad Yom-Tov wrote.

Reviewing more than 1 million online searches from before and after the election and comparing them with public surveys, the researchers explored the relationship between (a public expression of feelings) and search results (a private exploration). They found a complicated relationship between what people claimed publicly to care about and how they engaged with these same issues privately.

Specifically, they found that most Democrats partook in "reverse" cheerleading, or over reporting negative sentiments, in part to show support for their fellow Democrats. This is in comparison to Republicans, who not only did not report a significant increase in stress after the 2016 election, but also did not report an increase in stress after Obama's election in 2008.

"Under a shroud of anonymity, stripped of the need to appear respectable to survey researchers or to their peers, people search for the information they genuinely want and need," the researchers wrote.

More information: Masha Krupenkin et al, President Trump Stress Disorder: Partisanship, Ethnicity, and Expressive Reporting of Mental Distress After the 2016 Election, SAGE Open (2019). DOI: 10.1177/2158244019830865
Journal information: SAGE Open

Provided by SAGE Publications
