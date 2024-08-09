FoMO is a key risk factor for mental health and burnout at work
Fear of missing out (FoMO) is a key risk factor for employee mental health and, along with information overload, may increase burnout, according to new research.
SAGE Open is a peer-reviewed, "Gold" open access journal from SAGE that publishes original research and review articles in an interactive, open access format. Articles may span the full spectrum of the social and behavioral sciences and the humanities.
Fear of missing out (FoMO) is a key risk factor for employee mental health and, along with information overload, may increase burnout, according to new research.
Social Sciences
Aug 9, 2024
0
4
Teacher training courses are integral to teacher education programs. However, they often offer limited opportunities for novice teachers to practice teaching and receive feedback on their performance. In this regard, peer ...
Education
Nov 29, 2023
0
1
Learning to read in English is not just about using context (e.g., pictures) to guess the meaning of the words on the page but also about being aware of the sounds in words and their use. This ability, called "phonological ...
Education
Dec 2, 2021
0
62
"Girls are expected to work harder, perform better academically and behave better. On the other hand, boys are allowed to get away with worse behavior. In addition, less is expected of them, which discourages many of them ...
Education
Nov 15, 2021
0
14
In a new study, researchers found that many Democrats may have over reported mental stress after the 2016 election. By comparing personal online searches made by Democrats, Republicans and Spanish-Speaking Latinos with public ...
Social Sciences
May 16, 2019
0
1
By analyzing 26.2 million Twitter comments in the Arabic language, researchers found that despite losing territory, ISIS remains successful at inspiring low-level attacks because of its messaging for a "call for lone jihad." ...
Social Sciences
May 16, 2019
0
4
Given the current atmosphere of political polarization, conventional wisdom suggests that conversations about politics—especially those taking place online—are both unpleasant and unproductive. However, a new study finds ...
Social Sciences
May 14, 2019
1
5
Kent State University Professor Andrew Lepp, Ph.D., remembers the incident well.
Education
Feb 14, 2019
0
4
Studying data from Twitter, University of Illinois researchers found that less people tweet per capita from larger cities than in smaller ones, indicating an unexpected trend that has implications in understanding urban pace ...
Computer Sciences
Feb 20, 2018
2
124
Comedian George Carlin's 1972 routine "the seven words you can never say on television" underlined his generation's rejection of the niceties and constraints of post-war American society. Seeing how the use of these swear ...
Social Sciences
Aug 3, 2017
27
46