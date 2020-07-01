July 1, 2020

Spanish language increasingly more relevant to presidential elections

by Binghamton University

Spanish language
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Discourse in and about Spanish was present on both sides of the political spectrum, more so leading up to the 2016 presidential election than in previous cycles, according to research conducted by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

As the 2020 approaches, Kirschen said that Spanish will continue to be a very present part of our national politics.

"This study helps shed light on the ways in which candidates speak of and to this very important part of the electorate," said Bryan Kirschen, assistant professor of Spanish linguistics at Binghamton University. "Especially should they want to secure their votes—and interests—in the future."

According to Kirschen's research, the reaction to the candidates' uses of Spanish in 2016 depended on both their party affiliation and whether they were Latino or non-Latino. One example is the case of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine.

"Tim Kaine added to this discussion, as he often gave speeches in Spanish, a language he developed proficiency in as early as the 1980's, while on a mission in Honduras," Kirschen said. "While Latino candidates were apparently considered as well, their Spanish was often assumed, but never praised."

Kirschen also said that Spanish played a prominent role in the Republican primary.

"Before [Donald] Trump became the GOP candidate to represent his party, numerous hopefuls were proficient in Spanish. Jeb Bush often used Spanish...but Trump dismissed his use of the language, like when he said in an interview 'I like Jeb. He's a nice man, but he should really set the example of speaking English while in the United States.'"

Kirschen concluded that in the Republican Party, Spanish has been framed as a in competition with and of threat to English, while in the Democratic Party, it is often embraced. He also poses another question that crosses .

"Why do we, as a society, encourage bilingualism—especially among Anglo Americans—when others are discouraged and forced to give up their own heritage languages?"

At the time of the research, there were more than 55 million Latinos in the United States, most of whom are speakers of Spanish.

More information: Bryan Kirschen, Spanish in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Spanish in Context (2020). DOI: 10.1075/sic.18006.kir

Provided by Binghamton University

Citation: Spanish language increasingly more relevant to presidential elections (2020, July 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-spanish-language-increasingly-relevant-presidential.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indigenous Latino immigrants learn Spanish to help integrate, seek upward mobility
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

11 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

17 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

18 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)