July 2, 2020

Putting zinc on bread wheat leaves

by American Society of Agronomy

Putting zinc on bread wheat leaves
Reza Keshavarz taking note of wheat growth stage. Credit: Reza Keshavarz

An estimated 17.3% of people worldwide are at risk of inadequate zinc intake; zinc deficiency is a major human health concern. Increasing Zn concentration in wheat grains is highly important, and management strategies to enhance grain Zn concentration can play an important role in fighting nutrient deficiency.

In a practice known as biofortification, researchers use agronomic practices, plant breeding or biotechnology to increase the macronutrient content of food crops. It is as an to increase Zn concentration in .

In a recently published Agronomy Journal article, researchers reported the effect of zinc foliar application on yield, protein, and grain zinc concentration of hard red spring wheat cultivars in a dryland system in Montana. Zinc sulfate was sprayed on plant canopy at a rate of 1.12 kg Zn ha-1 once (at heading) or twice (at heading and flowering).

Their results showed that the second application of Zn at flowering was necessary to produce grains with Zn concentration above the target level of 40 mg kg-1 as suggested by nutritionists. Zinc application also marginally increased grain yield; however, yield increment did not offset costs associated with Zn fertilization.

Given the need for producing grain with greater Zn concentration, price incentives or government payments are necessary to motivate farmers to adopt biofortification.

Explore further

Tackling iron and zinc deficiencies with 'better' bread
More information: Agronomy Journal (2020). DOI: 10.1002/agj2.2047
Journal information: Agronomy Journal

Provided by American Society of Agronomy
Citation: Putting zinc on bread wheat leaves (2020, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-zinc-bread-wheat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

7 hours ago

New swine flu with pandemic potential

7 hours ago

Why isn't copper used for surfaces in hospitals?

17 hours ago

CV19 infection rates are increasing, but death rates are decreasing?

20 hours ago

miRNA profile analysis

Jun 30, 2020

Covid-19 virus disinfectant question -- Any aerosol options?

Jun 29, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments