July 6, 2020

Herschel and Planck views of star formation

by European Space Agency

Herschel and Planck views of star formation
Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex viewed by Herschel and Planck. Credit: ESA/Herschel/Planck; J. D. Soler, MPIA

A collection of intriguing images based on data from ESA's Herschel and Planck space telescopes show the influence of magnetic fields on the clouds of gas and dust where stars are forming.

The images are part of a study by astronomer Juan D. Soler of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany, who used gathered during Planck's all-sky observations and Herschel's 'Gould Belt Survey'. Both Herschel and Planck were instrumental in exploring the cool Universe, and shed light on the many complexities of the interstellar medium – the mix of gas and dust that fills the space between the stars in a galaxy. Both telescopes ended their operational lifetime in 2013, but new discoveries continue to be made from their treasure trove of data.

Herschel revealed in unprecedented detail the filaments of dense material in molecular clouds across our Milky Way galaxy, and their key role in the process of star formation. Filaments can fragment into clumps which eventually collapse into stars. The results from Herschel show a close link between filament structure and the presence of dense clumps.

Herschel observed the sky in far-infrared and sub-millimetre wavelengths, and the data is seen in these images as a mixture of different colours, with light emitted by interstellar dust grains mixed within the gas. The texture of faint grey bands stretching across the like a drapery pattern, is based on Planck's measurements of the direction of the polarised light emitted by the dust and show the orientation of the magnetic field.

The study explored several nearby molecular clouds all within 1500 from the Sun including Taurus, Ophiuchus, Lupus, Corona Australis, Chamaeleon-Musca, Aquila Rift, Perseus, and Orion.

  • Herschel and Planck views of star formation
    Lupus cloud complex viewed by Herschel and Planck. Credit: ESA/Herschel/Planck; J. D. Soler, MPIA
  • Herschel and Planck views of star formation
    Corona Australis molecular cloud viewed by Herschel and Planck. Credit: ESA/Herschel/Planck; J. D. Soler, MPIA
  • Herschel and Planck views of star formation
    Chamaeleon I molecular cloud viewed by Herschel and Planck. Credit: ESA/Herschel/Planck; J. D. Soler, MPIA

Explore further

Image: Orion A in infrared
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Herschel and Planck views of star formation (2020, July 6) retrieved 6 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-herschel-planck-views-star-formation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

44 minutes ago

Are the telescopes at Mauna Kea available for anyone to use?

5 hours ago

linear dark features on the Sun

20 hours ago

How bright of a bolide would a Saturn IV-B stage be if it hit Earth

Jul 05, 2020

Are stable orbits possible between Mars and Jupiter?

Jul 04, 2020

The Hubble Telescope Images a Magnificent Galaxy With “Flocculent” Spiral Arms

Jul 04, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments