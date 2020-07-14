July 14, 2020

Chemical engineer develops styrene-free bio-renewable resins

by Patricia Mroczek, Michigan State University

Chemical engineer develops styrene-free bio-renewable resins
PhD student Harshal Bambhania is helping develop new styrene-free bio renewable resins. Credit: Michigan State University

Research at Michigan State University is developing new styrene-free bio renewable resins with broad applicability in the construction of countertops, bathroom fixtures, windmill blades, and boats.

The research is from the team of John Dorgan, the Lamp Endowed Chair Professor of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science.

Dorgan's third-year graduate student Harshal Bambhania took the team's research to Marblecraft, a marble manufacturing company in Fowlerville, near East Lansing, earlier this year to cast a prototype of a "Drop-in-bowl" to modernize vanity and kitchen counters.

Bambhania said the prototype is more resource renewable than current products made of petroleum-based polyester dissolved in styrene.

"Presently, unsaturated polyester resins are used extensively in fiberglass composites for boat building, kitchen and bathroom countertops, and sinks from cultured stone," he explained. "However, there is a growing awareness that styrene has several shortcomings. It is not based on , is a volatile organic compound, and indicated as a potential human carcinogen."

To overcome these limitations, the Dorgan research group including Bambhania; post-doc Bin Tan; and two former students at the Colorado School of Mines—Christopher Moran and Dylan Cousin—developed a bio renewable resin system formulated using poly(lactide) (PLA) and methyl methacrylate.

"Preliminary calculations show a 40 percent reduction in (CO2 equivalent) compared to current technologies," Bambhania said.

Work on the project is continuing this summer. Bambhania said various mechanical tests, including tensile properties and the Rockwell hardness test, along with environmental testing (scratch and stain test, hot/cold water-resistance, etc.) will be conducted according to the appropriate ASTM standards.

Dorgan noted that research on Sustainable Sinks and Countertops is often done remotely from MSU's St. Andrews in Midland. The ability to do MSU research at the Midland campus is as innovative as the research itself, he said.

Explore further

Finding new bio-based products from lignin could help shift from plastics
Provided by Michigan State University
Citation: Chemical engineer develops styrene-free bio-renewable resins (2020, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-chemical-styrene-free-bio-renewable-resins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What exactly is negative adsorption?

Jul 11, 2020

Is this a more accurate representation of a molecule?

Jul 07, 2020

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jul 03, 2020

Differentiate between iron and copper sulphide

Jul 02, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments