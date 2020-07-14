July 14, 2020

Air pollution in the U.S. declines during the COVID-19 pandemic

by University of Minnesota

smog
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States instituted business closures, social distancing and other policy measures to combat the spread of disease. University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers began studying how these measures further impact our environment, including changes in U.S. air pollution levels. Their findings were recently published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

To gage if there were changes in air quality brought on by the government's COVID-19 response, the researchers started by examining pollution data for 122 counties from March 13 to April 21, 2020. They then compared those levels to the same dates and locations going back to 2017. The scientists specifically focused on measurements of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and (NO2), which are two major types of air pollution known to cause multiple health issues, including cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological illness in people. The study team also examined differences in counties by urban-rural status and whether they had instituted early, late or not at all.

The study found:

  • NO2 declined 25.5% during the COVID-19 period compared to previous years. These declines were significant in all counties regardless of urban or rural status and whether counties closed businesses early;
  • PM2.5 showed a marginal decline during the COVID-19 period across the country. However, in counties instituting early business closures, PM2.5 declined by 11.3% and in urban counties it declined by 4.7%.

The researchers said the decreases in NO2 are likely associated with reduced vehicular traffic from people working remotely and limited domestic travel. They also speculated that the PM2.5 levels didn't drop significantly because are produced through a variety of industries—including food production, construction and energy production—which remained operational during this period.

"It has been shown that high air pollution may play a role in exacerbating , including the SARS outbreak in 2002," said study lead author and Assistant Professor Jesse Berman. "But decreased air pollution and any potential benefits are likely fleeting as policies are relaxed. Another consideration is that in late-March, the EPA announced that it will temporarily stop enforcing air pollution regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any lapse in regulatory compliance could potentially cause greater risk from air pollution to susceptible populations."

The researchers say that although air pollution has temporarily improved, overall is still at risk and protection rules need to be enforced. They also recommend performing additional research to determine the potential relationships between air and COVID-19 as some studies show associations with increased prevalence and severity of the disease.

Explore further

Video: Is air pollution related to COVID-19?
More information: Jesse D. Berman et al. Changes in U.S. air pollution during the COVID-19 pandemic, Science of The Total Environment (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.139864
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by University of Minnesota
Citation: Air pollution in the U.S. declines during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-air-pollution-declines-covid-pandemic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

18 hours ago

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments