June 1, 2020

Wayward whale takes city break in Montreal

Since Saturday, the humpback has been seen exploring the waters off Montreal, hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the waters it
Since Saturday, the humpback has been seen exploring the waters off Montreal, hundreds of kilomnetres from the waters it usually calls home

A young humpback whale that swam up one of Canada's major rivers and has been exploring the waters off Montreal for a few days was likely led astray while on a hunting trip, authorities have said.

Since Saturday, the giant creature has been swimming in the St Lawrence river against the backdrop of the Montreal skyline—hundreds of kilometers (miles) from the waters it usually calls home.

The is likely to be the same creature as that seen a few days ago further downstream near Quebec City, said Marie-Eve Muller of the Quebec marine mammal emergency network (RQUMM).

Humpback live near both the Arctic and Antarctic, with adults growing up to 17 meters (55 feet) and weighing up to 40 tons.

Each pod spends the summer near the poles and travels to in their respective hemispheres during the winter to breed.

The Montreal visitor, thought to be two or three years old, was likely led astray while chasing prey, or made a navigation error, Muller said.

It is possible that the whale could extend its stay in the city for several months, she added, although locks and rapids further upstream would likely prevent it from exploring any further west.

A team from RQUMM has been deployed to monitor the humpback to prevent any possible collisions with ships, she said, although there were no plans to redirect the whale yet, since it could survive for a short while in freshwater.

"For the moment, the whale is in ... The best option is to let nature take its course," and hope that the animal decides to return to the open ocean itself, she added.

Explore further

Sickly humpback whale spotted in Hawaii waters

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Wayward whale takes city break in Montreal (2020, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-wayward-whale-city-montreal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are these “flaws of evolution”?

May 30, 2020

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

May 30, 2020

What is the scientific explanation for herd immunity?

May 29, 2020

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

May 28, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 28, 2020

Why do bacteria insert their genes into a host?

May 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments