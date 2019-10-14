October 14, 2019

Video captures whale bubble-net feeding

by University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP) researchers and key collaborators captured amazing whale's-point-of-view and aerial drone video of humpback whale bubble-net feeding. It's one component of a project investigating causes of a possible decline in humpback whale numbers

They used suction-cup tags fitted with cameras and sensors to gain an understanding of how humpback feed and how some whales use bubbles to optimize their consumption of prey by creating bubble nets. The tag data (video and accelerometer data) coupled with the drone data, is providing novel insights into the fine-scale details of how the whales carry out this behavior and how often they do this to sustain and gain enough energy and weight before they migrate back down to Hawai'i to breed and mate.

The bubble-net observations and are part of a larger project investigating causes of a possible decline in humpback whale numbers, including shifts in habitat use and changes to linked to prey depletion and .

About 3,000 humpback whales visit Alaska during the summer feeding period, and up to 10,000 visit Hawai'i during the winter breeding period. When the whales leave their foraging grounds and migrate 3,000 miles, they stop eating until their return several months later.

Credit: University of Hawaii at Manoa, Permit Number: NOAA #19703

The MMRP's bubble-net research is helping scientists to understand how feed, how often they need to feed, what they feed on and how fast their bodies change or grow.

Other MMRP collaborators include The Pacific Whale Foundation, Hawai'i Institute for Marine Biology Researcher Kristi West and UH Hilo Professor Adam Pack.

Explore further

UH marine mammal research captures rare video of newborn humpback whale
Provided by University of Hawaii at Manoa
Citation: Video captures whale bubble-net feeding (2019, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-video-captures-whale-bubble-net.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

third degree burns: 3a and 3b?

2 hours ago

Does dehydration have any role in anti-inflammation?

9 hours ago

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

Oct 12, 2019

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

Oct 12, 2019

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

Oct 10, 2019

Japanese scientists create artificial blood

Oct 09, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration