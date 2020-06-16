Video: What might help rebuild police-community relations?

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Sanford School Ph.D. candidate Ajenai Clemmons does research that is part of the headlines. She has spent years interviewing police and minority group residents in East Durham and East London. Her data on the factors helping and harming community relations will be shared with leaders of both cities.

Ajenai plans to defend her dissertation and graduate in May 2021. She will share he findings wiht police and elected leaders in Durham and London, UK. Interviewees will be invited. Ajenai serves on the Sanford School's Board of Visitors. She also represents public policy PhD students on the Duke Graduate School Advisory Board.

Credit: Duke University