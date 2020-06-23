June 23, 2020

Launch of mobile app that controls the perfect amount of fertilizers and water

by University of Córdoba

Launch of mobile app that controls the perfect amount of fertilizers and water
Archive image of a field of olive trees. Credit: Pixabay

Fertigation allows for simultaneously applying the necessary water and fertilizers via irrigation systems. It offers significant advantages compared to other traditional methods, though it requires precise calculations in order to be ideally used and managed, without using more fertilizer than the crop actually needs.

The Hydraulics and Irrigation research team at the University of Cordoba has just launched a called the Reutivar App that lets farmers control and measure the ideal amount of and fertilizers to be used in these kinds of . The purpose of this tool is to equip fertigation with scientific criteria and aims, a practice that is becoming more and more common but that, at times, can result in excessive use of fertilizers, such as nitrogen, which have a negative impact on the environment.

The research, carried out as the basis of Ph.D. work for researcher Carmen Alcaide and on which also participate researchers Rafael González, Irene Fernández, Emilio Camacho and Juan Antonio Rodríguez, is focused on olive orchards, key in southern Spain's economy and the crop with the largest area to irrigate in addition to being the crop with the largest water demand in the Guadalquivir basin. Besides, the research is based on using reclaimed water for agricultural use. This reclaimed water already has some macronutrient content and reusing it has become a strategic course of action in the EU within the bioeconomy, enabling us to deal with water shortages, among other things.

The application, developed with real data on at a located in Montilla (in the province of Córdoba), offers water users an irrigation and fertilizing calendar in real time, including the ideal amount of manure recommended. In order to do so, a series of calculations must be done using baseline data such as development and nutritional condition of the tree, past records and even weather forecasts.

The tool "lets us reduce the use of fertilizers, apply a controlled form of irrigation and properly distribute resources throughout the season," points out Professor Juan Antonio Rodríguez, so "not only will this provide environmental benefits but also financial ones for water users," he concludes.

Explore further

Technology that could save 12% of the energy used in pressurized irrigation
More information: Carmen Alcaide Zaragoza et al, Open source application for optimum irrigation and fertilization using reclaimed water in olive orchards, Computers and Electronics in Agriculture (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.compag.2020.105407
Provided by University of Córdoba
Citation: Launch of mobile app that controls the perfect amount of fertilizers and water (2020, June 23) retrieved 23 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-mobile-app-amount-fertilizers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments