June 9, 2020

Large earthquakes shape landscape at high elevation

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

mountain
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The mountain landscape is a result of battle between tectonic uplift, river incision and bedrock landsliding. The erosion of landslide dominates the process of removing sediment from the watersheds; therefore, where it happens is important for the landscape evolution.

If landslides occur repeatedly in particular parts of a mountain range, then they will dominate the landscape evolution of that section and could leave a fingerprint in the topography.

An international research team discovered that erosion after large earthquakes preferred to remove sediments from by triggering landslides, while the landslides caused by the intense rainfall eroded from the . Their study was published in Science Advances.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Institute of Earth Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Durham University, Victoria University of Wellington, University of Otago and NERC Radiocarbon Facility.

The research team collected sediment cores from Lake Paringa and on New Zealand's west coast of South Island. This recorded four earthquakes with Mw > 7.6 in the last 1000 years.

To examine where the lake sediment comes from, the researchers used a range of geochemistry techniques, including the carbon and nitrogen isotopes and a specific compound of organic matter in the sediments, known as biomarkers. Their shifts after each large suggested that the sediment sources had been changed by large earthquakes.

Large earthquakes shape landscape at high elevation
Collecting lake sediment core from the Lake Paringa, New Zealand. Credit: Wang Jin

Using the relationship between the organic geochemistry proxies and the soil elevation and depth, they calculated that the earthquake triggered landslide eroded organic matter from elevations around 700 meters; while the sediments were eroded from a lower elevation around 450 meters when there was no earthquake. These results, for the first time, proved that repeated large earthquakes can consistently focus erosion at high elevations.

The research is important for the understanding the dynamics of landscape evolution in mountain ranges. The results suggested that large earthquakes trigger landslides at the elevations of drainage divide, which is the boundary of two rivers/tributaries. Therefore, are the primary process driving drainage divide migration at the mountain ranges, which is a key process changing the landscape and the river networks.

The research team demonstrates that extreme events, such as earthquakes and storms, may exert a first-order influence on landscape evolution.

Explore further

Minerals in mountain rivers tell the story of landslide activity upstream
More information: Jin Wang et al. Long-term patterns of hillslope erosion by earthquake-induced landslides shape mountain landscapes, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaz6446
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Large earthquakes shape landscape at high elevation (2020, June 9) retrieved 9 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-large-earthquakes-landscape-high-elevation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

Wind Box

May 08, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments