Research shows carbon dioxide levels influenced by earthquakes

August 28, 2018, Victoria University
earthquake
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The findings are the result of a research collaboration between Victoria University of Wellington, Durham University in the United Kingdom, the University of Otago and GNS Science.

"According to our findings, large earthquakes along New Zealand's Alpine Fault both mobilise and bury large amounts of carbon and in doing so may remove from the atmosphere," says Dr. Jamie Howarth from Victoria University of Wellington's School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences.

To determine the link between large earthquakes and carbon dioxide levels, researchers examined sediments that have accumulated over the past thousand years at the bottom of Lake Paringa in the Southern Alps.

"We measured the levels of carbon isotopes present in the sediment during and after earthquakes to show that earthquakes on the fault produced over 43 percent of the carbon in the biosphere released from the Alps," Dr. Howarth says.

According to Professor Sean Fitzsimons from the University of Otago, simulations of earthquake triggered landslides suggest that 14 million tonnes of carbon are released during each Alpine Fault earthquake.

However, the research team's findings show these same earthquakes may also draw carbon out of the atmosphere if that carbon is transported to lake and ocean basins.

"Lush vegetation on the mountains draws carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," Dr. Howarth says. "In an , this vegetation is caught up in landslides, which sends the vegetation and the carbon to rivers, which in turn transport it to lakes and ocean basins where it is rapidly buried, removing it from the atmosphere."

This research is significant because it shows a clear link between tectonic activity and the climate on Earth.

Professor Fitzsimons concludes that "these findings tell us that the development of mountains plays a critical role in the over millions of years and provide a piece of the puzzle in understanding how atmospheric carbon is regulated by earth surface processes".

The findings were published this month in Nature Geoscience.

Explore further: Charcoal: Major missing piece in the global carbon cycle

More information: Nicole V. Frith et al. Carbon export from mountain forests enhanced by earthquake-triggered landslides over millennia, Nature Geoscience (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-018-0216-3

Related Stories

Charcoal: Major missing piece in the global carbon cycle

July 10, 2018

Most of the carbon resulting from wildfires and fossil fuel combustion is rapidly released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown that the leftover residue, so-called ...

Fungi respire millennium-old carbon from Antarctic soil

May 30, 2018

Fungi in Antarctic soils release carbon, as carbon dioxide, that is more than a thousand years old, a team led by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has found. This discovery sheds light on how carbon is released ...

Video: The carbon cycle

February 26, 2018

As part of the way Earth works as a system, carbon is continuously passed between the ocean, the land and the atmosphere. This involves a range of different processes, some of which can be observed by satellites.

Recommended for you

Scientists find corals in deeper waters under stress too

August 27, 2018

Coral reefs around the world are threatened by warming ocean temperatures, a major driver of coral bleaching. Scientists routinely use sea-surface temperature data collected by satellites to predict the temperature-driven ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.