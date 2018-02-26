February 26, 2018

Video: The carbon cycle

by European Space Agency

As part of the way Earth works as a system, carbon is continuously passed between the ocean, the land and the atmosphere. This involves a range of different processes, some of which can be observed by satellites.

Human activity is disturbing these natural processes and causing a rise in . Satellites and ESA's Climate Change Initiative are helping to improve our understanding of the carbon cycle and its role in climate change.

Credit: ESA/Planetary Visions

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: The carbon cycle (2018, February 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-video-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: Developing carbon management solutions
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)