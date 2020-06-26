June 26, 2020

An electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution reaction in water splitting

by Max Planck Society

Al2Pt for oxygen evolution reaction in water splitting
Atomic QTAIM basins of platinum and aluminium (transparent) and Al-Pt bond basin (red) in the Al2Pt compound, revealing the pronounced charge transfer from Al to Pt atoms and polar character of Al-Pt atomic interactions. Credit: © MPI CPfS

The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources strongly depends on an availability of effective systems for energy conversion and storage. Considering hydrogen as a carrier molecule, proton exchange membrane electrolysis offers numerous advantages, like operation at high current densities, low gas crossover, compact system design etc. However, its wide implementation is hindered by slow kinetics of oxygen evolution reaction (OER), enhancement of which requires the application of low-abundant and expensive Ir-based electrocatalysts.

Looking for rational design of new types of OER electrocatalysts and addressing fundamental questions about the key reactions in energy conversion, the inter-institutional MPG-consortium MAXNET Energy integrated scientists from different institutions in Germany and abroad. As a result of close and fruitful collaboration within this framework, the scientists from Chemical Metal Science department at MPI CPfS together with experts from Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin and MPI CEC in Muelheim an der Ruhr, developed a new concept for producing multifunctionality in electrocatalysis and successfully illustrated it with an example of intermetallic compound Al2Pt as precursor for OER electrocatalyst material.

The intermetallic compound Al2Pt (anti-CaF2 type of crystal structure) combines two characteristics important for electrocatalytic performance: (i) reduced density of states at the Fermi level of Pt, and (ii) pronounced charge transfer from aluminum towards platinum, leading to strongly polar chemical bonding in this compound. These features provide inherent OER activity and increasing stability against complete oxidation under harsh oxidative conditions of OER. Upon OER conditions, Al2Pt undergoes restructuring in the near-surface region as a result of the self-controlled dissolution of aluminum. The roughness and porosity of in situ-formed near-surface microstructure allow to compensate the specific activity loss. Even after exceptionally long stability experiment (19 days) at high current densities (90 mA cm-2) the bulk material retains its structural and compositional integrity. Extending the choice of synthesis techniques, e.g. thin films growth, and exploring the variety of intermetallic compounds draw the main guidelines for future development of the proposed strategy.

Al2Pt for oxygen evolution reaction in water splitting
Long-term OER experiment in 0.1 M HClO4 with Al2Pt anode, expressed via series of linear sweep voltammetry curves, recorded after every 24 h of chronopotentiometry at 90 mA cm-2. Inset: EDX spectrum image of the top 1.2 mm of the sample after the long-term experiment (cross section view; Al-rich domains in blue, Pt-enriched grains in red). Credit: © MPI CPfS

The research at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids (MPI CPfS) in Dresden aims to discover and understand new materials with unusual properties.

In close cooperation, chemists and physicists (including chemists working on synthesis, experimentalists and theoreticians) use the most modern tools and methods to examine how the and arrangement of atoms, as well as external forces, affect the magnetic, electronic and chemical properties of the compounds.

New quantum materials, and materials for energy conversion are the result of this interdisciplinary collaboration.

Explore further

An alternative route for studying the intrinsic properties of solid-state materials
More information: Iryna Antonyshyn et al, Al2Pt for Oxygen Evolution in Water Splitting: a Strategy for Creating Multi‐functionality in Electrocatalysis, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202005445
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Max Planck Society
Citation: An electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution reaction in water splitting (2020, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-electrocatalyst-oxygen-evolution-reaction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jun 25, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

Liquid junction potential

Jun 17, 2020

To add more ions, but not get any precipitate?

Jun 12, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Jun 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments