Visible-light-driven arylcarboxylation of styrenes with carbon dioxide and aryl halides

Figure: Visible-light-driven arylcarboxylation of styrenes with CO2 and aryl halides. Credit: Prof. LI’s group

The use of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), which is an ideal one-carbon (C1) building block and is sustainable, abundant, low-cost and nontoxic, has attracted great attention in fine chemical synthesis. However, traditional CO 2 fixation usually suffers from high temperature, high pressure of CO 2 and the use of strong base.

Visible-light-driven photoredox catalysis (PRC) for CO 2 use is an environmentally friendly process in organic synthesis of complex molecules.

In a study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, a group led by Prof. LI Gang at Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported an interesting protocol of visible-light-driven reductive arylcarboxylation of styrene derivatives with CO 2 (1 atm) and aryl halides.

This is the first example of the visible-light-driven Meerwein-arylation-type difunctionalization of alkenes using aryl halides, which are often bench-stable, inexpensive and widely available.

The researchers found that a wide range of aryl iodides and bromides were viable with this reaction to produce arylcarboxylation products of various styrene derivatives. Besides, pyridyl halides, alkyl halides and electron-deficient aryl chlorides that are challenging to reduce were also compatible with this reaction.

In the preliminary mechanistic study, the control experiments without using aryl halides could afforded a decarboxylation product, suggesting that a highly reductive CO 2 radical anion might be involved in this reaction to reduce aryl halides to generate aryl radicals. When a "radical clock" substrate was used, ring-opening product was produced, indicating a benzyl radical might be involved. Besides, the reaction could be scalable without significant decrease in the yield of desired products.

This study may provide a new opportunity for exploring novel visible-light-driven Meerwein-type arylation-addition reactions employing user-friendly aryl halides as the radical sources, as well as developing new photocatalytic use reactions of CO 2 .

Explore further A breakthrough for organic reactions in water

More information: Hao Wang et al. Visible-Light-Driven Reductive Carboarylation of Styrenes with CO2 and Aryl Halides, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2020). Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society Hao Wang et al. Visible-Light-Driven Reductive Carboarylation of Styrenes with CO2 and Aryl Halides,(2020). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c03144